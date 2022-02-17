Amazon’s ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to end after season five

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miriam “Midge” Maisel is getting one more shot to make her stand-up career dreams come true. Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will end after season five. The head of Amazon Studios praised the show’s “joyous, brilliant, singular world.” Rachel Brosnahan stars in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” as an aspiring comedian. The series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino of “Gilmore Girls” fame has won 20 Emmy Awards, including best comedy series and best comedy actress for Brosnahan. The series’ fourth season begins Friday with Midge attempting a comeback after being fired from a gig. The season was delayed by pandemic-related production issues.