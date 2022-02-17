A look at high-profile killings by US police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota police Officer Kim Potter faces sentencing Friday for manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of Daunte Wright. Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s death. She had argued that she had meant to use her Taser rather than her handgun on Wright as the 20-year-old Black man tried to drive away from officers after a traffic stop. Prosecutors have asked a judge for about seven years, a sentence in line with state guidelines; her attorneys have asked for probation.