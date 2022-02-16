With fast-track passports, Russia extends clout in Ukraine

By DASHA LITVINOVA and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Since 2019, some 720,000 residents of areas in eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed rebels have received Russian passports in a fast-track procedure widely seen as an attempt to underscore Russia’s influence in the region. Moscow threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine in 2014, shortly after annexing Crimea. It has denied deploying troops or weapons to the rebel-held areas and insists Russia is not a party to the conflict. Russia has also offered residents membership in the Kremlin’s ruling party and other perks, such as its COVID-19 vaccines or trade preferences. Ukraine has been appalled by the efforts, with tensions running high amid fears of a new invasion.