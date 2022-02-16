Vatican ponders priesthood amid abuse research, revelations

NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican this week is hosting a three-day symposium on the Catholic priesthood amid renewed public attention on clergy sex abuse scandals and fresh research into the abuses of priestly power. Pope Francis opens the symposium Thursday and a half-dozen cardinals are participating. That suggests the topic has particular relevance as the Catholic hierarchy grapples with dwindling numbers of priests in Europe and the Americas and calls for reforming everything from celibacy requirements to the role of women in the church. While abuse revelations have been emerging for decades, new attention is now focused on clergy who abuse their power to engage in sexual activity with adults.