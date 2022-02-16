US: Russia adds troops near Ukraine despite drawdown claims

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United States says that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops to its forces stationed along the tense border with Ukraine. The warning contradicted Kremlin declarations that military units were being pulled back. A Russian invasion of Ukraine did not materialize, as originally feared Wednesday. But Western allies maintained that the threat was still strong, with an estimated 150,000-plus Russian troops surrounding the country on three sides. A senior U.S. administration official also said there has been a marked increase in false claims by Russians that the Kremlin might use as pretext for an invasion.