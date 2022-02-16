Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as NATO eyes Russia move

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Fears among Western governments that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent have eased, but not disappeared. NATO says it has not seen evidence to support Russia’s claim that it is withdrawing some of the 150,000 troops it has assembled near neighboring Ukraine. Still, diplomatic efforts to avert war got new energy after President Vladimir Putin said Russia was willing to discuss security issues with the West. Russia’s Defense Ministry released footage of armored vehicles leaving Crimea. As NATO defense ministers met in Brussels on Wednesday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he had not seen evidence of troop withdrawal but there were still “grounds for cautious optimism.”