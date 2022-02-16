Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter on Wednesday that his symptoms are mild COVID-19 and plans he to continue to work from home. The announcement came a day after Cavusoglu returned from accompanying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey have been hovering around the 100,000 mark in recent weeks, due to the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant. The country is also seeing a rise in the number of virus-related deaths.