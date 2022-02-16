Surprise ruling threatens wedge between Iraq, Kurdish govts

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — A surprise ruling by Iraq’s high court has cast doubt on the legal foundations of the independent oil policy of Iraq’s Kurdish-run region. And officials warn Wednesday it’s threatening to drive a political wedge between the two governments. Iraq’s Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the legal justifications for the semi-autonomous region’s oil policy, effectively calling into question the future of the region’s oil contracts, exports and revenues. The ruling comes during a politically sensitive time, as efforts have stalled in Iraq to form a government. Last week, Iraq’s Supreme Court barred the presidential candidate from the Kurdistan Democratic Party — the Kurdish-region’s main ruling party — from running for the post.