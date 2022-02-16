South Carolina man gets life for 1976 cold case killing

WINNSBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for a killing that went unsolved for more than four decades until a DNA match helped investigators crack the case. The Herald of Rock Hill reports Charles Ugvine Coleman pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday in the 1976 death of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson. The 66-year-old was charged in 2020. He entered an an Alford plea, meaning he doesn’t admit guilt but accepts the punishment of a guilty plea. Coleman could be eligible for parole in less than nine years because the court had to apply laws that were in place at the time of the crime.