Scotland, Wales to offer COVID vaccine to all children 5-11

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s government has confirmed Wednesday that it will offer a coronavirus vaccine to all children ages 5 to 11. Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said Wednesday that officials have taken advice from the U.K.’s vaccination advisory committee. Sturgeon’s statement came a day after Wales announced a similar plan to immunize younger children against COVID-19. Scotland and Wales are so far the only two parts of the U.K. that have said they will offer vaccines to the entire 5 to 11 age group. England and Northern Ireland currently offer shots to children under 11 who have medical conditions that mean they are at serious risk of complications from the coronavirus.