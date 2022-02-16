San Francisco school board recall a warning for Democrats

By JOCELYN GECKER

Associated Press

The parents of San Francisco have spoken, and their message is echoing like a wake-up call across the country. Fueled by pandemic frustration over closed classrooms, parents launched a successful recall effort of three school board members. Tuesday’s win is the latest salvo against school districts in the pandemic, which could also serve as a warning to Democrats nationwide. The recall in San Francisco was not a partisan battle. But it shows the power of parents upset with pandemic policies to make political change, even in one of the country’s most liberal cities. Republicans are increasingly looking to education as a galvanizing issue that could help them sway voters.