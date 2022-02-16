Rights group documents extrajudicial harassment in Vietnam

BANGKOK (AP) — Human Rights Watch says Vietnam’s Communist government routinely obstructs people’s movement and conducts other extrajudicial harassment including house arrest. The New York-based group said it had documented the blocking of more than 170 individuals from 2004 to 2021. The report said house arrest is carried out by varied methods including hired guards and glued locks. It is also done preemptively, in anticipation of trouble, coinciding with sensitive political developments or trials of political dissidents. The restrictions on movement also include blocking people from traveling abroad, including not only activists but their relatives.