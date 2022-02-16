Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. Kim Potter is scheduled to be sentenced Friday following her December conviction of first-degree manslaughter. In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of just more than seven years — which is the presumed penalty under state guidelines — would be proper. Potter’s attorneys are asking for a lesser-than-usual penalty, or a sentence of probation only.