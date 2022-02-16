Prabal Gurung sends a ‘NY love song’ to homeland of Nepal

By BEATRICE DUPUY

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prabal Gurung’s latest collection was a love letter from his adopted hometown of New York to his homeland of Nepal. He imbued touches of traditional clothing from Nepal with a New York twist, infusing his designs with psychedelic flower patterns from Nepal and hints of New York edginess. The designer, who was born in Singapore and raised in Nepal, said he wanted to give a platform to the women of Nepal, whom he says are often overlooked. He also said he wanted to inspire people to travel, especially after two years of the pandemic.