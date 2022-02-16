‘Pose’ star Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy-nominated “Pose” star Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards. Rodriguez will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for LGBTQ media professionals who promote LGBTQ acceptance on April 2 in Los Angeles. GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis says Rodriguez is “changing the way audiences understand trans people while breaking down barriers for the trans community and LGBTQ people of color in the entertainment industry.” Rodriguez, who earned a Golden Globe Award for her role of Blanca on “Pose,” stars in Netflix’s Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed film “tick…tick…BOOM!” The 200-plus previously announced nominees include singers Lil Nas X and Elton John and films ”West Side Story” and “Eternals.”