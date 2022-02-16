Skip to Content
Police probe cash-for-honors deal tied to prince’s charity

By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — London police have launched an investigation into allegations that people associated with one of Prince Charles’ charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in return for donations. The investigation followed stories in the Times of London, which reported that a long-time aide to Charles helped to secure the prince’s support for a Saudi citizen to receive a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donating as much as 1.5 million pounds ($2 million). The Metropolitan Police Service said Wednesday that it decided to open a formal investigation after reviewing the findings of an inquiry commissioned by the Prince’s Foundation and looking at documents it provided. No one has been arrested.

