Pelosi in Jerusalem: US support for Israel is ‘ironclad’

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the relationship between the United States and Israel is “ironclad.” The California Democrat led a congressional delegation to Israel Wednesday, the first stop on a tour that will also include visits to Europe. The visit to Israel is Pelosi’s first since 2018 and comes amid differences between the nations on how to limit Iran’s nuclear capability and whether there can be a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy noted the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and said he hopes the U.S. and its European allies “will manage to calm things down the diplomatic way.”