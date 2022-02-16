Migrant minors dispute pits Florida against Catholic Church

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The debate over whether to deter or accommodate unaccompanied minors arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has pitted Florida’s Catholic governor against the state’s highest-ranking Roman Catholic. A spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday tweeted about Archbishop of Miami Thomas Wenski misleadingly implying that DeSantis referred to unaccompanied migrant children as “disgusting.” The governor didn’t say that. The head of the Archdiocese of Miami and other faith groups have implored the governor to reconsider an order that suspends renewals of state licenses for shelters that house unaccompanied children, saying these young migrants are vulnerable.