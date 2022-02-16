Michael Kors toasts New York nightlife in latest collection

By BEATRICE DUPUY

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection is a celebration of a place near and dear to his heart: New York City. The Long Island native brought the glamour and energy to his New York Fashion Week show Tuesday at music venue Terminal 5, where models sparkled in statement coats and shimmering dresses. Singer Miguel performed a selection of his own hits along with Prince covers. A celebration of New York City nightlife, the star-studded event featured celebrities both on and off the catwalk. Brooke Shields and Blake Lively were front-row guests, and supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski walked the runway.