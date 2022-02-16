MaineDOT hard hat discovered 3,300 miles away in Norway

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A man in Norway discovered a Maine Department of Transportation hard hat more than 3,300 miles away from its home. The Boston Globe reported Tuesday that Sigbjørn Eide was collecting trash earlier this month along Norway’s coast when he came across the white hard hat buried in seaweed. Eide said he found out the hat belonged to the Maine Department of Transportation and reached out to the department through social media. MaineDOT posted on Facebook about the find, saying it wouldn’t ask Eide to return the hat. The department is planning to send him some items from the state.