‘Lesbos Granny’ who aided Europe-bound refugees dies at 96

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — One of three older Greek women who gained international attention for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos has died at age 96. Efstratia Mavrapidou, her cousin and their friend became known as the “Lesbos Grannies” after they were photographed caring for a baby who had landed on a beach with its mother in 2015. The incident came at the height of Europe’s most recent mass migration wave. The three women from the village of Skala Skamnias, and other Lesbos residents, were reportedly nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2016 for the compassion they showed arriving migrants and refugees. Mavrapidou died on Lesbos on Tuesday.