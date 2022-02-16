Lebanese judge sues police chief over central bank governor

BEIRUT (AP) — An investigative judge has sued Lebanon’s police chief after accusing him of preventing security forces from bringing in for questioning the central bank governor, who is accused of corruption. Wednesday’s move by Judge Ghada Aoun comes a day after she said that a police force prevented members of State Security, an intelligence agency, from bringing the central bank governor from his home for questioning. It was not immediately clear if the police chief will show up for questioning by a Lebanese judge next week. The division between the two security agencies mirrors the rivalry between the country’s politicians.