High gas costs from Ukraine threat pose Biden political risk

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — While the Ukraine crisis presents the U.S. with a foreign policy threat, it’s also pushing gasoline prices higher at home. And that’s a growing political problem for President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats. With this year’s congressional elections in sight, inflation has become an albatross for the party. Biden wants to put the focus on how much the Russian threat on the Ukraine border is contributing to the gas price rise. But that message may be lost on Americans who just see how much fuel is costing at the pump. And Republicans are happy to put the blame on the Democrats.