Hezbollah chief boasts of drones, precision-guided missiles

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has revealed that his militant faction is manufacturing military drones in Lebanon. He also says they have the ability to convert thousands of missiles they possess into precision-guided missiles. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s comments on Wednesday came in a televised speech during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the killing of some of the Iran-backed group’s top political and military leaders. He hinted that Israeli airstrikes over the past years to prevent the group from acquiring precision-guided missiles have not succeeded. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled over the years.