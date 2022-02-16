EU border agency to help Cyprus with migrant repatriations

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The chief of the European Union’s border agency says the repatriation of migrants is Cyprus’ “most urgent need” and his organization is ready to facilitate flights to return individuals who had their asylum claims rejected. Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri said after talks Wednesday with Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris that the small east Mediterranean island nation faces an “extraordinary challenge” that requires “extraordinary support” from Frontex. Migrant arrivals in Cyprus have increased, straining government resources. Some 85% of migrants are coming in through Turkey to the divided Mediterranean island’s breakaway north. Officials say the EU agrees that the island’s porous U.N. border needs to be better controlled.