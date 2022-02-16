Doubting Russian exit, NATO looks to bolster its defenses

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO defense ministers are examining new ways to bolster the defenses of member countries on the organization’s eastern flank closest to Russia. Over two days at NATO headquarters in Brussels, defense ministers were to discuss how and when to rapidly dispatch troops and equipment to countries closest to Russia and the Black Sea region should Moscow order an invasion of Ukraine. The meeting comes as Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine fuels one of Europe’s biggest security crises in decades. Moscow says it’s pulling some troops back, but NATO remains to be convinced. Alliance members like the U.S. and Britain have started sending troops to Eastern Europe.