COVID-19 surge among prisoners fuels Hong Kong’s outbreak

HONG KONG (AP) — Facing an outbreak of COVID-19 among prisoners, Hong Kong is moving infected inmates to an isolation facility as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of cases by implementing China’s “zero tolerance” strategy. The Correctional Services Department says the facility on Lantau Island is being designated for quarantining infected prisoners, whose numbers are expected to grow. Seven of them tested positive while the number of confirmed cases in the southern Chinese financial hub of about 7.5 million people hit 4,285, double the daily average reported earlier in the week. Health care facilities in Hong Kong are beginning to overflow and some are treating patients in beds outside hospitals. Others are waiting in tents to be admitted. China has promised to send help.