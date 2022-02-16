Amid debate, women lift their voices with Muslim sacred text

By MARIAM FAM of The Associated Press and AYSHA KHAN of Religion News Service

CAIRO (AP) — Some Muslim women have turned to social media to amplify the voices of female Quran reciters and encourage women to post their recitations online. Across cultures and Muslim communities, attitudes vary toward women publicly reciting the Quran where non-related men can hear. The most skilled female reciters may attain celebrity-like status in some countries. But others are largely confined to private spaces or all-women audiences. Quran reciters are often invited to religious and some social events, sometimes moving their listeners to tears. Many of the devout play recordings of favorite reciters at homes or businesses to contemplate the verses or soothe their souls.