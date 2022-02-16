Afghan man, 76, on trial in the Netherlands for war crimes

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A 76-year-old Afghan man has gone on trial in the Netherlands on charges of mistreating political prisoners in a notorious Kabul prison in the 1980s. The suspect, identified as Abdul Razzaq Rafief, told judges at The Hague District Court on Wednesday that his prosecution was a case of mistaken identity. He told the court: “I am not the person you think I am.” He is charged with being an accessory to inhuman treatment and deprivation of liberty. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years to life. Prosecutors allege that he was a commander and head of political affairs at the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul from 1983-1990.