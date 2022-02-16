57th death has railroad pleading to stop dangerous crossings

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Brightline trains killed one person and seriously injured another in separate collisions less than 12 hours apart in South Florida. The accidents Tuesday night and Wednesday morning are the latest in a spate of fatal and serious collisions plaguing the higher-speed passenger trains since the railroad resumed operations in November. Police say a pedestrian was killed after walking in front of a train Tuesday night. That was the 57th death involving the railroad since its launch five years ago. Then, on Wednesday morning, a Brightline video shows a driver going around a crossing gate into the path of the train.