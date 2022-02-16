13 die in village well collapse at wedding in India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — An official says 13 women and young girls have died while singing and dancing at a wedding in northern India. A concrete slab covering an abandoned village well collapsed under their weight. Magistrate S. Rajalingam says 10 other villagers were injured as they also fell into the well and were hospitalized in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday night. The well was more than 15 meters (50 feet) deep. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident in a tweet as heart-rending and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.