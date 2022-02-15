Youngkin looks to root out critical race theory in Virginia

By MATTHEW BARAKAT and SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Department of Education is conducting a review designed to root out critical race theory in schools. The review is the first thing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered after his inauguration and is expected to conclude later this month. Education officials have been reluctant to discuss what they’ve found thus far. While critics of the governor say critical race theory is a nonissue, others say there is ample evidence that the concepts have been embraced by administrators. Those concepts, they say, have seeped into the classroom. They cite examples such as a Fairfax County English class giving students bingo cards titled “Identifying Your Privilege” that included squares reading, White,” “Christian” and “Military Kid.”