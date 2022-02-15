Skip to Content
‘Yellowstone’ saga expands with ‘1932’ prequel on Paramount+

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The hit series “Yellowstone” is becoming a mothership with yet another  prequel. The Paramount+ streaming service says it ordered a series titled “1932,” about the roots of the Dutton ranching family first introduced in the contemporary drama “Yellowstone.” The cast and release date for “1932” weren’t immediately announced. The new chapter will focus on the Duttons during Prohibition and the Great Depression. Paramount+ said the first “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883,” is in its first season and will be back for a second. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among the stars of “1883,” while Kevin Costner leads the “Yellowstone” cast.

