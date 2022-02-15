With COVID rules eased, Barcelona embraces festival’s return

By GIOVANNA DELL’ORTO

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Like most Spanish cities, Barcelona throws a major celebration on the day of its patron. St. Eulàlia was a 13-year-old local girl crucified in the early fourth century for refusing to renounce Christianity. While rooted in centuries-old Catholic liturgy, today’s celebration is an expression of pride in shared cultural identity. It’s celebrated passionately, even by those who don’t identify as believers. And after two years of canceled or muted events due to the pandemic, participants in the “festes de Santa Eulàlia” are especially eager to revel in its traditional elements, like the human towers and the running fireworks parade.