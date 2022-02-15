Valieva listed two legal oxygen boosters on Olympic forms

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva listed two legal substances used to improve heart function on an anti-doping control form she filled out before her drug case at the Olympics erupted, according to documents submitted in her case. The World Anti-Doping Agency filed a brief in the Valieva case stating that the existence of L-carnitine and Hypoxen, though both legal, undercuts the argument that a banned substance, trimetazidine, might have entered the skater’s system accidentally. Valieva tested positive for a banned medication in December but the result only came to light after she had helped the Russians win team gold last week. She’s being allowed to skate in Beijing because she is 15 years old, a protected minor.