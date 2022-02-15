Turkey’s flag flies high as Erdogan’s Dubai trip marks reset

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Turkey’s red flag is illuminating major buildings in the United Arab Emirates and flew high in a ceremony in Dubai. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spent his second day Tuesday in the once adversarial country mending relations and deepening commercial ties. The new page in UAE-Turkey relations points to a wider reset in regional strategies following a decade of strained ties and proxy wars. Erdogan was greeted by Dubai’s ruler at the site of the emirate’s multibillion-dollar Expo to celebrate Turkish culture and history at the World’s Fair a day after he met with the country’s de facto leader in Abu Dhabi.