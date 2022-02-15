Trump’s stash of documents shows ‘fragile’ historical record

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The discovery of more than a dozen boxes of records at Mar-a-Lago has alarmed historians and archivists, who rely on government documents to eventually provide a more complete picture of every presidential administration. Former President Donald Trump suggested there was nothing nefarious about the collection of documents, which has since been turned over to the National Archives. But it’s a reminder of Trump’s well-established disregard for maintaining a clear historical record, something that could affect future generations’ understanding of his presidency but also investigators’ attempts to examine the events surround the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.