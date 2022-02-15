Sister of Oxford school shooting victim: Mandate gun storage

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The big sister of a teen killed in the rampage at Oxford High School is urging Michigan lawmakers to pass legislation mandating safe storage of guns. Reina St. Juliana, a junior at the school, calls it a commonsense way to prevent future shootings. Four students, including Hana St. Juliana, were killed. Reina St. Juliana questions why the Legislature isn’t taking up the bills. The 15-year-old charged in the attack illegally had a handgun his father bought days earlier. The legislation would require adults to keep a firearm in a securely locked container if they know it’s accessible to minors.