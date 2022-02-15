Singapore court hears last-ditch bid to block duo’s hanging

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A court in Singapore is hearing a last-ditch appeal from the family of two death row inmates believed to be mentally disabled, hours before they were scheduled to be executed. The two men, who were arrested for smuggling drugs into the country, would be the first executions carried out by the island-state since November of 2019, if their sentence is upheld. A member of the Lawyers for Liberty group said that Singapore’s High Court heard the challenge to the sentence of hanging in the morning, a day after the Court of Appeal rejected an application to review and halt the execution set for Wednesday.