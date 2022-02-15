Risk of a Ukraine war spreading in Europe rests on unknowns

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian invasion and takeover of Ukraine would deliver a blow to European order like none since World War II. The chances of it triggering a wider war on the continent would depend partly on President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions, partly on the West’s military response, and partly on plain luck. Putin’s government on Tuesday publicly welcomed further security talks with the West. It also announced that some of its forces bracketing Ukraine will be returning to their regular bases, although U.S. and other Western officials said it was too early to tell whether the invasion threat had receded.