Palestinian reported killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a Palestinian has been killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the shooting took place Tuesday during clashes in Nebi Saleh. The village has held numerous demonstrations over the years against the expansion of a nearby Israeli settlement on what they say is their land. It gave no further details, and the Israeli military had no immediate comment.

