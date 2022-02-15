New task force on case of human remains on Long Island beach

YAPHANK, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a new interagency task force will try to solve the decade-old mystery of human remains found strewn along a New York beach highway. Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said Tuesday that the formation of the Gilgo Beach task force represents a renewed commitment to investigating the unsolved killings of mostly young women whose skeletal remains were found along a highway on Long Island. The deaths of 11 people whose remains were found in 2010 and 2011 have long stumped investigators. Most of the victims were young women who had been sex workers.