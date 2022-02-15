New German opposition leader Merz consolidates his power

BERLIN (AP) — The new leader of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party has been elected as head of the main opposition bloc’s parliamentary group. Friedrich Merz is consolidating his power as he tries to get the party back into shape after a disastrous election result. Merz replaced Ralph Brinkhaus as head of the Union bloc’s parliamentary group, the most prominent job the party has in opposition. It’s a job that the 66-year-old already held two decades ago, also in opposition. Merz is a one-time rival and longtime critic of Merkel, and has a more conservative image than the former German leader.