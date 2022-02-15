Kenyan lawyer goes on ICC trial in witness tampering case

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Kenyan lawyer has gone on trial at the International Criminal Court charged with bribing and threatening prosecution witnesses so that they would withdraw their statements in a case that ultimately collapsed amid widespread witness interference. Paul Gicheru pleaded not guilty Tuesday to all eight counts of interfering with witnesses. Deputy Prosecutor James Stewart says the case sends an important message about the court protecting its ability to mete out justice for atrocities around the world. He has told the court “We seek to preserve and strengthen public confidence in the court and the expectations of those who look to the court to establish the truth and deliver justice.”