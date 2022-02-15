Israel PM meets Bahrain crown prince in push to tighten ties

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has met with Bahrain’s crown prince as the new allies seek to nurture closer cooperation and present a united front to their shared nemesis Iran. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was making a one-day visit to the Gulf island kingdom on Tuesday. It is the first official visit by an Israeli leader since the countries established formal diplomatic relations in 2020 as part of the U.S.-brokered “Abraham Accords.” In recent months, the countries have stepped up their ties in the face of rising tensions with Iran. Bennett also met with the leader of the U.S.’s 5th Fleet, which is headquartered in Bahrain.