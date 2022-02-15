For high court nominees ‘When’s your birthday?’ matters

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — If President Joe Biden’s search for a nominee to the Supreme Court could be summed up by a Help Wanted ad it might read: “Seeking a well-respected liberal jurist. Black. Female. Seniors need not apply.” The reality for the nation’s oldest president is that for this lifetime appointment, youth is particularly prized. The math is simple. The younger Biden’s nominee, the longer she is likely to serve as a justice. The longer she serves as a justice, the longer liberals can expect to hold a seat on the court, now dominated 6-3 by conservatives.