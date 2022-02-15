Escaped inmate captured, Mississippi prison staff suspended

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi inmate who escaped from prison during the weekend was captured Tuesday. A state Department of Corrections spokesman says about a dozen prison employees have been suspended because the staff waited more than a day to tell the department that convicted murderer Michael Floyd Wilson was missing. He escaped Saturday, and they reported it Sunday. In the first day Wilson was out, the 51-year-old used a fake name to receive medical care twice for injuries he received going over razor-wire fence of Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. He was captured more than 130 miles away, on the Gulf Coast. It was his third escape from custody.