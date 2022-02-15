Divisions in Lebanon over questioning of central bank chief

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — An investigative judge has suggested she may sue Lebanon’s police chief, accusing him of preventing a security force from bringing in for questioning the central bank governor, who is accused of corruption. Judge Ghada Aoun tells The Associated Press that central bank governor Riad Salameh failed to show up for questioning for a fourth time on Tuesday. She alleges that the banker was defying judicial orders because he has political protection. Salameh, who is accused of corruption and dereliction of duty during Lebanon’s historic economic meltdown, is facing a lawsuit filed by a Lebanese anti-corruption group.