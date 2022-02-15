COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy may protect babies after birth

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy may protect babies after they’re born and lead to fewer hospitalized infants. That’s according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Tuesday. The CDC says it’s the first study to show potential benefits to infants born to people who received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines during pregnancy. It was already known that antibodies from COVID-19 vaccines transfer to the fetus. How that might affect infants after birth was uncertain. An outside specialist calls the results reassuring.