Coach turns back the clock with NYFW Fall-Winter collection

By JOHN CARUCCI

Associated Press Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Coach turned back the clock with a collection of looks reminiscent of past eras, including 1970s romance and 1990s grunge, with a theatrical presentation at New York Fashion Week. Designer Stuart Vevers showed vignettes of Americana in Monday’s show inside the cavernous Basketball City space on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Entitled “Somewhere in America,” the theme was quintessential suburbia, with vignettes of banal everyday activities. The collection included neon-hued handbags, leather waistcoats and vests with a 1970s edginess, puffy shearling coats and babydoll dresses. As for the grunge, there were plenty of oversized printed tees with graffiti designs.